Movies

Foo Fighters horror comedy ‘Studio 666’ announced

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Road Films has acquired worldwide rights to horror comedy Studio 666, starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee. The all-star cast also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The film, directed by BJ McDonnell, is set for...

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."
MUSIC
moviehole.net

This is a Call! Foo Fighers to star in their own horror movie!

BJ McDonnell (“Hatchet III”) directs the film which been acquired by Open Road Films for a theatrical release February 25, 2022. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Foo Fighters feel the fear in “STUDIO 666,” now set for wide release next year

Dave Grohl also came up with the story for the forthcoming horror/comedy. Open Road Films has announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to STUDIO 666, which will open in over 2,000 theaters February 25, 2022. Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) are joined in the cast by Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. BJ McDonnell directed from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler (PET SEMATARY, THE PRODIGY) and Rebecca Hughes; the synopsis: “The legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a story...
MOVIES
thewoodyshow.com

Foo Fighters To Release A New Horror Flick Filled With 'Hilarious Gore'

While the Foo Fighters have enjoyed a long and successful career as the band that has seen them rocking out, writing books, and sitting down for documentaries, they are only just now getting into horror-comedy. Based on a story from the band's frontman, Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters will be starring in an upcoming horror-comedy called Studio 666. The band's upcoming horror flick will be released in theaters on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Whoa, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters made a horror movie

It’s old hat at this point to use the “so what did YOU do during your quarantine?” gag, because you probably already did a lot of good stuff and grew, and of course a moderately famous person within Hollywood would make a movie anyway during a period of strife. But every once in a while, you hear something so astounding, so ridiculous, so… unexpected, that you just feel like you have to pull it back out. That piece of news comes to us this Monday from Deadline, who report that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters spent a chunk of their time during the pandemic making a horror movie. It’s called Studio 666, was directed by BJ McDonnell (who previously directed both Hatchet 3 and a fucking Slayer movie), and it has already secured theatrical distribution.
MOVIES
‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack features The Doors, David Bowie, others

Republic Records announces the release of the Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on November 26th followed by CD and a limited edition first-edition pressing LP on December 10th. A special red vinyl will be available at indie record stores. The 20 track album features songs by David Bowie,...
MOVIES
985theriver.com

Paul McCartney performs “Get Back” with Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. And sir Paul McCartney joined them onstage for “Get Back.”. Here’s his induction speech and a front view of “Get Back.”
MUSIC
Vulture

The Foo Fighters Bring Back ‘Super Jams’ to Rock Hall 2021

The Foo Fighters were the final performance for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Two-time inductee Paul McCartney inducted the band into the hall and joined them to play the classic Beatles song “Get Back.” McCartney compared his musical journey to Grohl’s by drawing parallels from starting in one successful band and growing as an artist into another group. Both McCartney and Grohl have been inducted into the Rock Hall twice, McCartney for himself and the Beatles and Grohl for Nirvana and Foo Fighters. The two superstars reignited the Rock Hall Super Jam tradition and got back to basics.
MUSIC
Jack White announces two new albums

Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be available next year. Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two brand new albums – his first new full-length collections in over four years. Fear of the Dawn arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22, 2022.
MUSIC
