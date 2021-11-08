Deshotel earns promotion

TriStar NorthCrest announces employees Jennifer Hellweg and Rob DeBerry have been promoted. Hellweg, former manager of Case Management and Disease Specific Services, now serves as the vice president of Quality and Risk Management. She has been with the facility since 2007 and in that time has served in various roles. In her new position, she will be responsible for promoting and maintaining high-quality, patient centered care as she oversees aspects of the Quality/Risk Management/Patient Safety Programs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO