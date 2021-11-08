Jets' Mikhail Berdin: Shipped down to minors

White (forearm) is expected to return to practice and to be available for the Jets' Week 10 matchup against Buffalo, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. White suffered the injury during the Jets' first offensive possession of Thursday's loss to the Colts. He was evaluated by the medical staff and was seen attempting throws on the sideline, but he was unable to return after struggling to grip the ball well. However, it sounds as if he avoided serious injury, and he may be healthy enough to be active for the team's next game in 10 days. However, his status as the team's starter will depend on whether Zach Wilson (ankle) is able to return.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO