Astronomy

You can see the moon line up with bright Venus, Jupiter and Saturn in the sky tonight

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skywatchers taking in the view after sunset have a chance to see Venus and the moon line up with Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky tonight (Nov. 8). Look close to the southwestern horizon about 30 minutes after sunset and you'll be able to spot the waxing moon, just to...

www.space.com

Space.com

Space.com

ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

