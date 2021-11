Crypto is making its way more and more over into stock land. Facebook (FB) is now Meta. Coinbase (COIN) is expanding into more coins and NFTs. Bitcoin now lives in ETFs. Roblox (RBLX) continues to show us the gaming space with an idea of ownership within games has merits. Disney (DIS) , McDonald's (MCD) , and other blue chips have thrown their hat in the ring. Headlines about the three or four metaverse or NFT stocks to own are becoming common place. At some point, even traditionalists will have to ease off the "Beanie Babies" argument.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO