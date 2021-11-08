CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hey, have you missed us?’ Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer released

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
The boys are back. Well, at least two of them, as the final trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was released Monday.

In the last trailer before the movie’s release on Nov. 17, not only is original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) heard, but also this time Peter Venkman’s (Bill Murray) is heard.

Watch the trailer on YouTube or below.

Fans on YouTube are reacting to hearing Murray’s voice. Some said they had goosebumps, another said they teared up.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd and hits theaters on Nov. 19. It was directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director Ivan Reitman, who is producing this film.

©2021 Cox Media Group

wjtn.com

IMAX launching 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Fan Event

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray -- comes news IMAX is doing the movie big. Well, "big" is not a surprise for...
GeekyGadgets

Ghostbusters Afterlife in Dreams game now available to play

Jen Simpkins from Media Molecule has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Ghostbusters Afterlife In Dreams game. Created thanks to a partnership between Media Molecule, Sony Pictures, and the Dreams community creating a the Ghostbusters spirit in a pinball-inspired game collaboration. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the Ghostbusters Afterlife game based on the highly anticipated new Ghostbusters movie of the same name.
Joe Mertens

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"That Hashtag Show. The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM.
suindependent.com

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is an entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and an 80s Amblin adventure

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13) The affectionate, warm-hearted experience that is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is pretty much what the trailer suggests it is; An entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and a spirited (and youthful) 80s Amblin adventure. This is to say that it is every bit as much a homage to the works of Steven Spielberg as it is a love letter to an iconic movie Ivan Reitman and crew committed to film almost four decades ago.
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MovieWeb

The Real Ghostbusters Monster Comes to Life in Latest Ghostbusters: Afterlife Footage

Every child of the 80s remembers the huge deal that was The Real Ghostbusters, an animated series based on the 1984 movie, which brought a whole wave of iconic spooks and naturally a wave of toys based on them. When the final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer debuted, eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot a fleeting glance of one such spectre making its live-action debut in the movie in form of the "Bug-Eye" ghost, an action figure that has a massive eyeball in the centre of its forehead that pops out when the body is squeezed.
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon Have Perfect Response When Asked About Marvel Futures

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had some jokes for those wondering if he shows up in Marvel's next big blockbuster. He spoke to Comicbook.com for Ghostbusters Afterlife along with Carrie Coon. Neither of them was in the mood to give anything away. Rudd even decided to act like his Zoom had frozen in order to not answer Chris Kilian's question. It prompted a lot of laughter from his co-star and our host. There is so much going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's almost easier to list the actors who are not in the film. But, anything is possible in an infinite Multiverse. (Besides, Rudd probably wants to enjoy the glow of being named the Sexiest Man Alive just a little while longer before his next adventure with Marvel.) Check out the entire interaction for yourself down below:
