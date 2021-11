Fatigue comes in many forms, but the most insidious for many of my clients is the kind of fatigue that remains undiagnosed and therefore persistent. I have heard from many clients that despite being extremely tired all the time, their doctors tell them there is nothing wrong. Basic laboratory work is done, and values come back normal, and this doesn’t lead the client toward solutions. Some people might start to think that it is something that they just need to live with, or rely on caffeine to get them through the day. But many know deep down something might be wrong, and they just wish they had the energy to do what life requires without such fatigue.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO