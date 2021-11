The Elden Ring game requirements for PC and console have been posted (as spotted by Mordecai), and it seems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners can look forward to playing the upcoming action RPG without too many worries. Both consoles can manage the maximum resolution of 3840x2160 or up to 60 FPS, but with performance mode either adjusting the resolution or the frame rate as desired. So it’s a choice between maximum resolution but at 30 FPS and the maximum frame rate of 60 FPS but with a lower resolution.

