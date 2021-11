Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO