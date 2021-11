Alex Anthopoulos worked magic at the trade deadline, adding Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, and Eddie Rosario — all of whom played critical roles in the Braves championship run. And the craziest part about it was that he didn’t even really give up much to do it. Not a single top ten prospect was moved and only one top 20 prospect was traded away (Bryce Ball). At the time of the moves, nobody could have predicted just how valuable these four players were going to be, and I would say a large part of the fan base was a bit dissatisfied, or at the very least, unmoved. However, the conversation would have been a lot different had the Braves pulled the trigger on one of these blockbuster deals.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO