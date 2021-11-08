Veterans Day program will honor 99-year-old World War II veteran

Buy Now American Legion Post 30 in Albany will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — American Legion Post 30 will honor a living part of history on Thursday during its annual Veterans Day program.

The 8 a.m. program at the 2916 Gillionville Road post in Albany will recognize Reba Alexander Moncus, known as “Mama” to local veterans at the post, a World War II veteran who has been a member of Post 30 for nearly 50 years.

“We’re excited Congressman (Sanford) Bishop’s (office) is going to present a proclamation honoring her service,” post Commander Dan Brewer said. “That’s what the program is about, her and honoring her. Mr. Ted Wright is going to emcee and will be going over her history.”

Moncus, 99, enlisted in the newly formed U.S. Navy Women’s Naval Reserves, known as the “WAVES,” in March 1943. Initially placed in recreation, Moncus got her desire to help with the war effort when she was assigned in January 1944 to Naval Station Lakehurst in New Jersey for training as a parachute rigger.

After completing training, she was assigned to Naval Air Station Melbourne (Florida).

Metal of any kind was at a premium and recycled, so part of Moncus’ duties, in addition to inspecting and packing parachutes, included salvaging harnesses from parachutes from planes that had been crashed.

“She smelled smells of burned flesh on the harnesses she had to clean up,” said Moncus’ son, Denzel Harrell. “During World War II, they didn’t waste anything. PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) is real.”

At one time Harrell, his mother and his son, Jeremy Harrell, were members of Post 30, but the two Harrells are now members of the Leesburg-based Post 182.

The Thursday program also will celebrate Moncus’ 100th birthday, which will be Nov. 30. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s been a member of this post since 1972,” Brewer said. “I’m quite sure she’s our oldest member.”

The post commander also encouraged the public to take time out to reflect on what the holiday means.

“Freedom is not free,” he said. “Every veteran put his or her life on the line to defend this country against all enemies foreign and domestic, up to their life. I think people ought to honor veterans, honor their service, the sacrifices they made and for the risks they took.”

Brewer requested that veterans planning to attend the free program call (229) 881-9426 in order to gauge the number to expect.