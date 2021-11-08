CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

COVID-19 cases are declining in most states. Here's why Arizona's aren't

By Mark Brodie
kjzz.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState health officials reported another 2,657 cases of COVID-19 Nov. 8 following four consecutive days of more than 3,000 positive cases. Vaccinations...

kjzz.org

Comments / 91

Cindy928
6d ago

Oh please allow me to give you the REAL reason. Our numbers are but declining because our president continues to allow illegal, unvaccinated and untested migrants into our state. Then uses our airports to send them all over the country.

Reply(26)
65
Guest
6d ago

Let’s see to start with if you have a cold or the flu and get tested you test positive for covid the PCR test can’t tell if you have the flu or covid

Reply(3)
21
James Templeton
6d ago

The Vaccine, by the Governments OWN admission does NOT prevent the faux flu virus. That being said a 60% vax rate for a jab that " just makes it a little better when you have it" has Jack to do with the Covid rates in Arizona or anywhere else. How about rampant neglect of our border for political reasons as the true cause for a high rate..

Reply
18
