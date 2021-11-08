COVID-19 cases are declining in most states. Here's why Arizona's aren't
State health officials reported another 2,657 cases of COVID-19 Nov. 8 following four consecutive days of more than 3,000 positive cases. Vaccinations...kjzz.org
Oh please allow me to give you the REAL reason. Our numbers are but declining because our president continues to allow illegal, unvaccinated and untested migrants into our state. Then uses our airports to send them all over the country.
Let’s see to start with if you have a cold or the flu and get tested you test positive for covid the PCR test can’t tell if you have the flu or covid
The Vaccine, by the Governments OWN admission does NOT prevent the faux flu virus. That being said a 60% vax rate for a jab that " just makes it a little better when you have it" has Jack to do with the Covid rates in Arizona or anywhere else. How about rampant neglect of our border for political reasons as the true cause for a high rate..
