Disney Plus Day 2022: date, new releases and everything you need to know

As Disney Plus continues to grow and expand with new content and offerings, Disney Plus Day is expected to provide a look at what's in store for the global streaming service.

Taking place less than a year after Disney Plus Day 2021, Disney Plus Day 2022 is once again billed as a celebration for Disney Plus subscribers and Disney fans in general, as not only is the day expected to share information about what's new on Disney Plus and coming in the pipeline, but also offer specials from Disney Parks, experiences and products.

Disney Plus Day new series and original movie announcements

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA

The first new announcement came in the form of the new concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA , which is available to stream on the service as of today.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA features a recording of the hugely popular South Korean band's concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., from late 2021, which included renditions of hit songs like "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

Disney Plus Day 2022 premieres

Disney Plus is launching a number of new titles on the streaming service on September 8. Here is a complete breakdown of what's coming as part of the celebration:

Thor: Love and Thunder streaming debut

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return making-of documentary

Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs

Remembering short film starring Brie Larson

The Simpsons short film Welcome to the Club

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances

Tierra Incógnita (Latin America-produced original series)

Live-action Pinocchio (2022) starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo

New episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Cars on the Road original series starring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy

Growing Up docu-series

National Geographic original series Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Disney Plus Day screenings

In addition to new content on the streaming service, Disney Plus is also putting a number of its titles on the big screen. In partnership with AMC Theaters, Disney Plus is hosting AMC Theaters Disney Plus Day Screenings, taking place from September 8-19 and select AMC Theater locations.

Movies screening during the 11-day event include Encanto , Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Thor: Ragnarok , Cars and Newsies .

Tickets go on sale September 1, are $5 per screening and are available to everyone, not just Disney Plus subscriber; though subscribers do receive a special concessions offer. In addition to the movie, attendees receive a free Disney Plus poster (while supplies last)

Disney Plus Day deals

Disney is offering a special Disney Plus Day deal for Disney Plus. Starting at midnight ET/5 am UK time on Thursday, September 8, new and returning Disney Plus subscribers can sign up for the streaming service for $1.99/£1.99 for one month.

This comes ahead of the planned introduction of a Disney Plus ad-supported tier for subscribers and a price increase for the current ad-free version (to $10.99 per month), so more information could be offered on that.

When is Disney Plus Day 2022?

Disney Plus Day takes place on Thursday, September 8. The event is serving as a lead-in for the 2022 edition of the D23 Expo taking place from September 9-11.

What is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day is an annual event where the streaming service highlights and celebrates a slate of new and upcoming content, as well as new features and possible deals for current and new subscribers.

A large number of new titles are already set to premiere on September 8 (see below), while there are also likely to be announcements on some much anticipated Disney Plus series.

Outside of Disney Plus, Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and the Disney Cruise Line are also going to be celebrating the day, offering photo opportunities, character moments and more. On shopDisney.com there will be special offers available as well.

Disney Plus Day 2022 previews

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Remembering

Brie Larson in Remembering (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus Day 2022 trailer