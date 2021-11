Eternals director Chloe Zhao has revealed if any of the characters in her film were snapped by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. When the first trailer for Eternals was released, there was one big question on everyone’s mind: where were these guys when Thanos was enacting his plan for galactic genocide? The film itself did answer this to some extent, revealing that these very kinds of questions are what broke the team apart. Another question that pops up, however, is whether or not any of them were snapped out of existence by Thanos during the events of Avengers: Infinity War?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO