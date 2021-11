MOREHEAD CITY — Older outdoor lovers in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to acquire a lifetime sportsman or unified sportsman license for a reduced price. Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents 50 to 69 years old to purchase a lifetime sportsman and lifetime unified sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO