Mountain View, CA

Machine learning software startup H20.ai sees its valuation quadruple to $1.7B in new funding round

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
H2O.ai, a machine learning startup, has entered the billion-dollar club. The Mountain View company announced Monday it's raised $100 million in new funding. As part of its Series E round, H20.ai's backers valued it at $1.7 billion, more than quadruple its previous valuation. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the biggest...

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Here's why this startup designed a chatbot to negotiate contracts

If you had a choice between negotiating with a human or with a robot, which would you choose?. The founders of Pactum AI, Inc. are betting you'd go with the automaton. Their Mountain View-based startup offers a service that uses artificial intelligence to automate contract negotiations. The founders believe the system they've created could handle a wide range of haggling in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: 11 Bay Area startups just raised $230M in Series A funds, led by Landing AI's jumbo round

Google Brain founder Andrew Ng's latest artificial-intelligence venture raised a whopping $57 million in new funding this week, topping the charts for recent Series A rounds. Landing AI Corp., Ng's startup, is developing computer vision technology to help companies detect manufacturing defects. It raised money from a collection of investors, including from the venture arms of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., as well as from Ng's own venture outfit, AI Fund.
MARKETS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Focusing solely on profit isn't the way to success

Build meaningful relationships with customers, instead of just focusing on their money. Latinx Business Leadership Awards 2022: Individuals. The Silicon Valley Business Journal is honoring exemplary local Latinx business owners, executives and entrepreneurs for their contribution and commitment to the community and their outstanding professional performance.
ECONOMY
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Mountain View, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Embark Trucks, Backblaze join Bay Area's record flood of new public companies

Two more Bay Area businesses made their stock debuts Thursday in what has been a record year for new public companies from the region. San Francisco-based self-driving tech company Embark Trucks Inc. entered the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol of EMBK and a valuation of about $5 billion after merging with blank check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Its shares dropped by about 11% on Thursday, going as low as $8.65 after opening at $10.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Tech to the rescue: It’s powering a rebound in office leasing

Tech companies accounted for 22% of office space leased in the second and third quarters of this year combined, rebounding from a 2020 dip to match pre-pandemic highs. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MARKETS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

McAfee agrees to be taken private again in $14B deal with Advent-led group

McAfee Corp. officially plans to go private again. The cybersecurity company announced Monday it's agreed to be purchased by a consortium led by private equity firm Advent International in a deal that values it at $14 billion, including debt. Advent and its investor group will pay $26 in cash for each and every one of the 34-year-old San Jose company's outstanding shares, valuing McAfee's equity at about $12 billion.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Nvidia stock grows 45% in one month

Heading into its annual technology conference, Nvidia Corp. finds itself in a particularly good position. The stock of the Santa Clara-based graphics card maker has risen 45% in the past month, leading at least one analyst to compare it to another company that has seen tremendous growth in its market cap.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 5, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
