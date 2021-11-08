CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black and Brown communities aren't getting enough sleep compared to white people, report reveals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to white people, Black and Brown communities are routinely getting less sleep, research finds. A recent report from Science Magazine reveals that communities of color take longer to fall asleep and wake up more during the night, which leads to a number of concerning health issues, like heart diseases and...

The Guardian

Not quite blak enough: ‘The people who think I am too white to be Aboriginal are all white’

Every now and then a troll calls me white. It’s a violent colonial tactic: call me white if I identify as blak, call me blak if I wanted to identify as white. My self-identity is not important to them, nor is that of any other Indigenous person, or any person of colour. Wadjelas demand the right to define others, just defining themselves is not enough. They demand to define whiteness and blakness.
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Medical community has exploited Black people for too long

Most of our medical knowledge today comes from experimentation on Black individuals, and yet they continue to be the demographic receiving the worst medical care in America?. Blatant medical violence against Black people has been apparent since as early as the third century AD. In the infamous depiction of the medieval “Miracle of the Black Leg,” wherein the patron saints of medicine, pharmacy and surgery, Saints Cosmas and Damian are seen attaching a limb from a Black corpse to that of a sick white man.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Recognizing Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Perhaps it’s those perpetually “misplaced” car keys. Or maybe it’s a major personality change or an inability to remember the names of once-familiar objects that has you suspecting – dreading, really – that you or a loved one might be confronting a serious memory disorder. Don’t speculate; get checked by...
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get shots are taking ‘borax’ baths in futile attempt to undo it

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine are taking measures to “undo” its effects, including bathing in borax. In a now-deleted TikTok that gained hundreds of thousands of views, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Carrie Madej listed ingredients for a bath she claimed will “detox the vaxx” for those who obtained a Covid-19 vaccine under the mandate.
