CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Parkinson's Disease & veterans

foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill to come, more than a million Americans are living with Parkinson's Disease and a big...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 2

Related
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Recognizing Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Perhaps it’s those perpetually “misplaced” car keys. Or maybe it’s a major personality change or an inability to remember the names of once-familiar objects that has you suspecting – dreading, really – that you or a loved one might be confronting a serious memory disorder. Don’t speculate; get checked by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Is Parkinson’s the Culprit for Every Calamity in Life?

Can those of us with Parkinson’s disease blame the condition for all of our trials and tribulations? The quick answer often is “Yes. Absolutely.” However, it’s not always so black and white. While it’s true that Parkinson’s complicates things, it’s not responsible for every calamity in life. Various circumstances can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

What Explains the Rising Parkinson’s Death Rate?

The death rate from Parkinson’s disease has risen about 63% in the United States in the last two decades, according to a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Per the study, the death rate was twice as high in men as in women,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinson Disease#Parkinson S Disease#Americans
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

How Facial Exercises Can Benefit People With Parkinson’s

In my recent column about oral health, I discussed how some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD), such as facial stiffness and decreased tone and strength in the jaw, tongue, and facial muscles, can lead to dental problems. These issues, combined with dry mouth and decreased amounts of saliva, can also affect swallowing.
YOGA
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Vascular Defects Appear to Underlie the Progression of Parkinson’s Disease

In an unexpected discovery, Georgetown University Medical Center researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kingsvillerecord.com

Living with Huntington’s Disease Chorea

(BPT) - Before experiencing any symptoms, James McGann decided to get tested for Huntington's Disease (HD) in his mid-50s. Since his mother had HD, he knew that he had a 50% chance of developing the disorder, and he wanted to tell his children if they too were at risk.[1] In 2008, McGann tested positive for HD.
HUNTINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Treating Parkinson’s

More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s, and 60,000 are right here in the U.S. Parkinson’s is a chronic, progressive disease that is classified as neurodegenerative. It today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema introduces a new therapy that is currently in trials and is proving to be a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Green Valley News and Sun

Volunteer Corner: Parkinson’s group welcomes helping hands

If you have ever known anyone with Parkinson’s, or a caregiver for a person with Parkinson’s (PWP), you are probably aware of what a long and arduous journey through life it can be. One of the misconceptions is that it’s primarily tremors and balance. It’s actually much more than that.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Ellsworth American

Former actor with Parkinson’s finds strength, hope in boxing program

ELLSWORTH — You might not expect to see Parkinson’s Disease and boxing in the same sentence, but Birch Harbor resident Steven Kampmann wants that to change. And he has help from local fitness coach Machelle LaHaye, who first brought Rock Steady Boxing to Ellsworth, and Europa Hagarman. The two women jumped into the boxing program, designed expressly for Parkinson’s patients, with gloved fists raised and ready to fight for their clients’ health.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wgvunews.org

Crohn's Disease

Many Veterans live with Crohn's disease, today talking to Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Nelson and Dr. Mark Salem about the diagnosis, treatment and foundation. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
HEALTH
thefoothillsfocus.com

North Scottsdale team ready for Parkinson’s walk

The North Scottsdale Movers and Shakers team will walk for Parkinson’s in the area in support of the third annual Moving Day Phoenix fundraising effort on Saturday, Nov. 13. The local walk will cover a 1.3-mile, easy-terrain course through the Terravita community and nature trail. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Terravita Country Club and will be followed by a group lunch on the club’s patio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Journaling Can Help Those With Parkinson’s Build a Legacy

Journaling can be therapeutic for all of us. For someone with a chronic illness like Parkinson’s disease, storytelling by way of writing can leave a legacy for friends and family, and it can even change a person’s perspective about facing illness. In explaining why she decided to keep a journal,...
MENTAL HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

STAR Compounds Show Potential to Treat GBA1-linked Parkinson’s

Gain Therapeutics announced that preclinical studies with two of its compounds, GT-02287 and GT-02329, showed they could reduce the alpha-synuclein aggregates that characterize Parkinson’s and increase glucocerebrosidase protein levels in cell models of Parkinson’s and Gaucher disease. GT-02287 and GT-02329 are known as STARs, which stands for structurally targeted allosteric...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Implementing the ‘Pause Between’ in Parkinson’s Management

Armed with the tools of threshold management and mindful movements, I am ready to put the brakes on this accelerating Parkinson’s progression. Having tools and using them wisely are two different things. It’s the distinction between the design and delivery of my Parkinson’s self-management program. For me, the use of these self-management tools starts with intent.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Latest News in Parkinson Disease: Preoperative RBD Not Linked to Worse Outcomes, Postmortem White Matter, and More

An overview of the latest clinical news in Parkinson disease reported across MJH Life Sciences™. This week's Parkinson disease (PD) news includes findings from a study examining outcomes 12 months after subthalamic deep brain stimulation; the significance of white matter hyperintensity in the brains of individuals who died without a PD diagnosis; and highlighting protein folding as a possible therapeutic target.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy