Parkinson's Disease & veterans

Perhaps it’s those perpetually “misplaced” car keys. Or maybe it’s a major personality change or an inability to remember the names of once-familiar objects that has you suspecting – dreading, really – that you or a loved one might be confronting a serious memory disorder. Don’t speculate; get checked by...
Can those of us with Parkinson’s disease blame the condition for all of our trials and tribulations? The quick answer often is “Yes. Absolutely.” However, it’s not always so black and white. While it’s true that Parkinson’s complicates things, it’s not responsible for every calamity in life. Various circumstances can...
The death rate from Parkinson’s disease has risen about 63% in the United States in the last two decades, according to a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Per the study, the death rate was twice as high in men as in women,...
As millions of Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, it’s important to understand what might be contributing when it comes to individuals developing this illness. One in nine people ages 65 and older (11.3%) has Alzheimer’s, according to Dr. Katherine Whiteley, a medical director for University Health. Whiteley provided some...
In my recent column about oral health, I discussed how some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD), such as facial stiffness and decreased tone and strength in the jaw, tongue, and facial muscles, can lead to dental problems. These issues, combined with dry mouth and decreased amounts of saliva, can also affect swallowing.
Roscoe Howard knows the importance of teamwork when it comes to a fight. As the 72-year-old Vietnam veteran battles Parkinson’s disease and prostate cancer, he has the benefit of a strong community on his side. Howard and his wife, Martha, who live in Grimesland, have received aid from Semper Fi...
In an unexpected discovery, Georgetown University Medical Center researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
(BPT) - Before experiencing any symptoms, James McGann decided to get tested for Huntington's Disease (HD) in his mid-50s. Since his mother had HD, he knew that he had a 50% chance of developing the disorder, and he wanted to tell his children if they too were at risk.[1] In 2008, McGann tested positive for HD.
In a new study from Georgetown University, researchers found what appears to be a big vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s, and 60,000 are right here in the U.S. Parkinson’s is a chronic, progressive disease that is classified as neurodegenerative. It today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema introduces a new therapy that is currently in trials and is proving to be a...
If you have ever known anyone with Parkinson’s, or a caregiver for a person with Parkinson’s (PWP), you are probably aware of what a long and arduous journey through life it can be. One of the misconceptions is that it’s primarily tremors and balance. It’s actually much more than that.
ELLSWORTH — You might not expect to see Parkinson’s Disease and boxing in the same sentence, but Birch Harbor resident Steven Kampmann wants that to change. And he has help from local fitness coach Machelle LaHaye, who first brought Rock Steady Boxing to Ellsworth, and Europa Hagarman. The two women jumped into the boxing program, designed expressly for Parkinson’s patients, with gloved fists raised and ready to fight for their clients’ health.
Many Veterans live with Crohn's disease, today talking to Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Nelson and Dr. Mark Salem about the diagnosis, treatment and foundation. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
The North Scottsdale Movers and Shakers team will walk for Parkinson’s in the area in support of the third annual Moving Day Phoenix fundraising effort on Saturday, Nov. 13. The local walk will cover a 1.3-mile, easy-terrain course through the Terravita community and nature trail. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Terravita Country Club and will be followed by a group lunch on the club’s patio.
Journaling can be therapeutic for all of us. For someone with a chronic illness like Parkinson’s disease, storytelling by way of writing can leave a legacy for friends and family, and it can even change a person’s perspective about facing illness. In explaining why she decided to keep a journal,...
Gain Therapeutics announced that preclinical studies with two of its compounds, GT-02287 and GT-02329, showed they could reduce the alpha-synuclein aggregates that characterize Parkinson’s and increase glucocerebrosidase protein levels in cell models of Parkinson’s and Gaucher disease. GT-02287 and GT-02329 are known as STARs, which stands for structurally targeted allosteric...
Joe Brazeal first noticed his wife Kimberly Conway Brazeal exhibiting strange behavior when she was 42 years old. "It started about 15 years into our marriage when she started acting strange with headaches and odd behavior," Brazeal said. "She started slowly changing." Doctors diagnosed Kimberly Brazeal with Alzheimer's disease when...
Armed with the tools of threshold management and mindful movements, I am ready to put the brakes on this accelerating Parkinson’s progression. Having tools and using them wisely are two different things. It’s the distinction between the design and delivery of my Parkinson’s self-management program. For me, the use of these self-management tools starts with intent.
An overview of the latest clinical news in Parkinson disease reported across MJH Life Sciences™. This week's Parkinson disease (PD) news includes findings from a study examining outcomes 12 months after subthalamic deep brain stimulation; the significance of white matter hyperintensity in the brains of individuals who died without a PD diagnosis; and highlighting protein folding as a possible therapeutic target.
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
