Cast your mind back to 2009 and you might remember how physicists in France devised a way to end the trauma of tea dribbling down the underside of the spout of a teapot when you are pouring a brew. They found that the surface of the spout affects the flow of the liquid and that the best option to create dribble-free pouring is to give the spout a thin layer of a “super-hydrophobic” coating – a material that strongly repels water.

