Basketball

Collin Sexton Out Indefinitely With Torn Meniscus

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollin Sexton left Sunday night’s road game at New York in...

basketball.realgm.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Sexton to miss significant time

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. Source: Twitter @wojespn. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Collin Sexton wanted insane amount of money from Cavs

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported this week that Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s camp asked for an extension comparable to that of fellow 2018 draftees De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray. Cleveland was not interested in anything close to that though and instead wanted to see how Sexton would fit next to rookie big man Evan Mobley first.
NBA
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Latest on Collin Sexton

The Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton for the immediate future after the guard suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. Sexton underwent an MRI on his left knee on Monday, which provided the results. Ricky Rubio is a candidate to see an expanded role and even a promotion...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Collin Sexton should be able to lean on this for now

It’s been something of a new feel-out process for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton this season. He shifted to more of a 2 guard role, or combo guard role to some degree, last season, and this season, he’s seemingly been more off-ball. With Darius Garland’s presence, that plays into it....
NBA
basketballnews.com

Cavaliers still hopeful to extend Collin Sexton to long-term deal

The Cavaliers remain interested in a long-term deal with guard Collin Sexton next summer after failing to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season. Sexton sought a four-year deal in the $100 million range, but the Cavaliers wanted a fifth year on any agreement.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Sexton leaves game with knee injury

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight. #Cavs Collin Sexton will be evaluated further on Monday in Cleveland. A source tells @clevelanddotcom that he bumped knees with Jarrett Allen and felt discomfort after. cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 11:07 PM. Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso. #Cavs J.B....
NBA
Person
Collin Sexton
NBA

Collin Sexton Status Update

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton left Sunday night’s road game at New York in the second quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a meniscus tear. Sexton will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Why the loss of Collin Sexton isn't as big as you think

The suddenly upstart Cleveland Cavaliers underwent a setback to their promising 2021-22 campaign, as news broke on Monday afternoon that starting guard Collin Sexton suffered a potential season-ending injury. It's hard not to feel for Young Bull, a tireless worker who has gradually smoothed out his game to fit into...
NBA
#Meniscus#Mri
RealGM

Evan Mobley Looks Like A Glue Guy With Gifts Like A Star

There seems to be less misery in the air, this season. This is the kind of thing you can just say, since there are no metrics for it, but most of us probably agree that last year was shot through with drudgery and depression, players and coaches who weren’t fully engaged or remotely happy in their work. Everybody was wearily traversing the slate of games, like railway workers carving tunnels through mountainsides, heavy with dread and unsure when next they might see open country. The world is not post-pandemic—that would take collective action we can’t muster; leaders are stubbornly wedded to commerce and people are stubborn by themselves—but it is a little more pleasant to live in than it was some eight or nine months ago. There is space once again for optimism, in the NBA and everywhere else.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro starting on Wednesday in place of injured Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Okoro will get the start on Wednesday with Collin Sexton sidelined with a torn meniscus. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Wizards. Okoro's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s status after suffering knee injury vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed themselves at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with Ricky Rubio going for a career-high 37 points on eight 3-pointers and Evan Mobley dominating all over the court in an impressive 126-109 victory. There was one downer, though, as guard Collin Sexton suffered a knee injury and didn’t play in the second half.
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Star

With Collin Sexton Sidelined, Who’s Next Man Up For Cavs?

This afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced an MRI showed that Collin Sexton suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, meaning the fourth-year guard will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team said in a press release that Sexton “will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.”
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: First look at starters, rotation without Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers started a four-game homestand on Wednesday night, a welcome reprieve after a road-heavy start to the year. It was a close, defensive affair against the Washington Wizards that ended in a disappointing 97-94 loss. They are now 2-2 at home to balance out their 5-3 road record.
SPORTS
FanSided

Cavs: Jarrett Allen emerging as team leader following Collin Sexton injury

Jarrett Allen is stepping up as a leader in wake of Collin Sexton’s injury. Since LeBron James left, the Cavs have been devoid of a true leader. It’s been one of the big issues plaguing the team since the start of the 2018-2019 season. Not only has no player stepped up, but the constant turnover in head coaches hasn’t helped. In the span of two years the Cavaliers had four different head coaches. Usually, it’s the coaches that help propel a player to “leadership status”, either by mentoring them or by assigning them captain status. This may explains why the Cavs haven’t had a true leader since James, but with the Cavs hot start to their 2021-2022 season, that appears to be an issue of the past. Enter Jarrett Allen.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 players that need to step up with Collin Sexton out

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a somewhat surprising 7-4 start to the season, one of their key contributors will be out for an extended period. During Sunday’s 126-109 win in the Big Apple over the New York Knicks, Collin Sexton went down with a knee injury later diagnosed as a meniscus tear in his left knee that will keep him out for an extended period.
NBA

