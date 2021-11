PIERRE, S.D. - After months of back and forth and one day of a special session, the South Dakota State Legislature is at a stand still as to how to proceed on redistricting. Members from both chambers arrived at the State Capitol ahead of Monday’s special session intent on passing their agreed upon plans. The House’s “Grouse 2.0,” passed the body by a vote of 48 to 20. The Senate’s plan, “Blackbird 2.0″ passed that full body by a vote of 20 to 15. Both chambers then defeated the opposite map in their own body.

