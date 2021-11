The running time for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been reportedly revealed. Saying that fans are excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home is an understatement. Every day, there are rumors and speculations that are being discussed online. A lot of people are also clamoring for a new trailer to the point that there are some who are dislike-bombing the other Sony trailers. Fortunately, there is more than a month left before we get to see it in theaters and, now, a new important detail about the film has emerged.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO