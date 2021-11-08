CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europeans reconnect with loved ones in US

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted...

York Dispatch Online

Hugs all around: Loved ones reunite as US reopens borders

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hillcountrynews

Doughnuts and delays as Europeans fly to US after 600 days

After waiting for more than 600 days, passengers across Europe crowded into airports to catch their first flights to the U.S. since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
LIFESTYLE
smartertravel.com

This One Simple Trick Just Saved My Upcoming European Trip

After I book a trip to a new destination, I always start following the tourism board on Instagram. Seeing photos of beautiful places and fun things to do amps up my anticipation for the trip, and gives inspiration for my itinerary. However, following your next destination’s tourism board on social media could actually wind up saving your trip during COVID-19, and here’s why.
LIFESTYLE
swiowanewssource.com

French PM marks 6th anniversary of Paris attacks

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9c40b7413b144c9fbee80f0af7f85932.
EUROPE
swiowanewssource.com

AP Top Stories November 14 P

Here are the top stories for Sunday, November 14th: Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement; Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated; Italian Coast Guard rescues 550 migrants; Japan's former princess leaves for the U.S. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
UNITED NATIONS
International Business Times

European Stocks On Front Foot Before US Jobs Data

Europe's main stock markets rose Friday, with Paris hitting a record peak as investors awaited key US jobs data and mulled the interest rate outlook. The benchmark Paris CAC 40 index breached the 7,000-point for the first time, while Frankfurt's DAX firmed. London stocks rose 0.5 percent, aided also by...
STOCKS
electrek.co

Super Soco to debut premium electric motorcycle brand for US, European market

Super Soco electric motorcycles are known for being lightweight, affordable, and plentiful. But now the company is hoping to add the word “premium” to the list by starting a new brand of higher-end electric motorcycles for the US and European markets. Super Soco is the main brand offered by the...
CARS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

European airlines boost capacity, cargo sales as US reopens to travel

Major trans-Atlantic airlines are reporting full planes Monday as the U.S. reopens its borders to fully vaccinated travelers for the first time since March 2020. The new demand is stimulating airlines to add flights, bringing much-needed cargo space to a tight market for importers and exporters in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and other Christmas sales events.
INDUSTRY
NME

Griff announces UK, US and European headline tours for 2022

Griff has announced details of a UK headline tour for March 2022, which will follow on from a US and European run – check out the dates below. Taking place in March, the seven-date UK run will include a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. It kicks off at Brighton’s Chalk before moving through Bristol, Manchester and Leeds. The tour will end with shows at Glasgow’s SWG3 and Dublin’s The Academy.
MUSIC
Industry Week

US Drops Tariffs on European Steel, Aluminum

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced October 31 that it would drop tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the E.U. and replace them with a quota system to allow for some duty-free tax imports. In exchange, the E.U. dropped its own retaliatory tariffs on imported U.S. goods like bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The deal also includes a framework for the U.S. and E.U. to cooperate on environmental standards and global steel overproduction in the future.
FOREIGN POLICY
Kenosha News.com

How to Leave Crypto to a Loved One

If you’re merely dipping your toe in cryptocurrency, it can be hard to imagine your crypto as something worth talking to an estate attorney about. But that $100 in fun money could grow to a significant percentage of your total investments, sometimes overnight. Sorry to be a downer, but YOLO — so make a plan for your crypto in the event you pass away.
MARKETS
theobelisk.net

YOB Reissue ; Announce US & European Live Dates

Total no-brainer preorder. I don’t know when it’s coming, and frankly, I don’t care, but I put in my digital dollarbucks yesterday for the CD and t-shirt bundle and my only question as regards doing so is should I go back and order the hoodie as well. Probably yes, yes I should, and so should you.
ROCK MUSIC
FXStreet.com

European stocks retreat as the US warns of Russia-Ukraine crisis

European stocks moved sideways as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rose. In Germany, the DAX index rose by about 15 points while in the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined slightly. In a statement, the State Department warned that Russia could soon invade Ukraine. The department cited the rising number of Russian troops near the border. At the same time, Russia and Belarus have been accused of helping to flood Europe with migrants. As such, there is a likelihood that the two allies will coordinate in a bid to lower gas supplies from Russia. Indeed, the price of natural gas has risen close to an all-time high.
MARKETS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY

