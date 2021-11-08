CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US reopens borders, lifts travel restrictions

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on...

www.swiowanewssource.com

kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Sources Tell CBS2 Dozens Of Sanitation Employees Provided Fake COVID Vaccine Cards After Mandate Took Effect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ninety-three percent of New York City employees are vaccinated, but now, two weeks after the mandate took effect, there’s word that dozens may have submitted fake vaccine cards. Eighty-seven percent of sanitation workers are vaccinated and for the last two weeks, they’ve been picking up the slack, working Sundays, to make up for those who chose not to get the shot by Nov. 1. But now, a source from the Department of Sanitation tells CBS2 even fewer employees may be vaccinated, alleging at least 50 workers provided fake vaccine verification. The source says multiple employees claimed to have received...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
FIFA
swiowanewssource.com

AP Top Stories November 14 P

Here are the top stories for Sunday, November 14th: Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement; Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated; Italian Coast Guard rescues 550 migrants; Japan's former princess leaves for the U.S. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
UNITED NATIONS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

