Spring ISD trustees approved an about $3 million online tutoring program for students funded by federal coronavirus aid grants at their Nov. 9 meeting. The district’s contract with Intervene K-12 for High Dosage Tutoring was approved unanimously by trustees under the consent agenda, which is voted on in one motion. The program will be available online for students to receive academic help in groups of about four students per instructor.

SPRING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO