For (at least) the second time this season, the Bengals face a rather easy opponent immediately following a matchup against tough one. Cincinnati claimed control of the top seed in the AFC by blowing out Baltimore last Sunday. The Jets – by just about any possible measure – are at the other end of the spectrum from the Bengals. If you look up “cupcake” in a dictionary, you probably see a description of this matchup among the definitions. That’s even before considering rookie QB Zach Wilson is down for the foreseeable future with a knee sprain.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO