NFL

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Officially cleared to practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Seattle designated Wilson (finger) for return from injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. The team released a statement earlier Monday from Wilson's surgeon, Dr. Steven Shin, who...

www.cbssports.com

93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
chatsports.com

Injury Update: Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday

Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Wisconsin to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. As noted here on Field Gulls just minutes earlier, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated Sunday that as long as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers clears COVID protocols, he will start for the cheeseheads in Week 10.
Russell Wilson
MyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Seahawks in for huge week with Russell Wilson back, OBJ a possibility

Though things were quiet for the Seahawks during their bye week, the news cycle has picked up immensely for the beginning of Week 10. The biggest news involved Russell Wilson. Dr. Steven Shin, who performed the surgery on the quarterback’s right middle finger, notified everyone Monday that Wilson has been cleared to practice and play. He had the pin removed from the finger last week. On Monday, the Seahawks designated Wilson, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior as possible returns from the injured reserve list. And it’s not out of the question that running back Chris Carson could be the next.
pff.com

Russell Wilson returning to Seahawks, could Odell Beckham Jr. be coming next?

The Seattle Seahawks officially designated Russell Wilson to return off of injured reserve Monday after his surgeon, Dr. Steven Shin, cleared the quarterback to return to action. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power...
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson cleared to return from finger injury, expected to start vs. Packers in Week 10

Russell Wilson is back. The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been sidelined since fracturing a finger in his throwing hand in the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, and has been on injured reserve ever since, working his way back to taking the field. His goal was to be ready for Week 10 when the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers, and he's achieved it, being medically cleared to start on Nov. 14, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, live stream for return of Rodgers and Wilson

If Packers can put six on the board here, that might be it. Seems silly because Russell Wilson is on the other sideline, but that's how it's been tonight. Jamal Adams returns the favor to the Packers, picking off Aaron Rodgers on an ill-advised heave into the end zone. Had plenty of time, tried to scramble, then chucked it up to take a shot. No real need to do that. Packers still own the 3-0 lead here in one of the ugliest games of the week. Who predicted this?
