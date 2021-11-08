Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Officially cleared to practice

If Packers can put six on the board here, that might be it. Seems silly because Russell Wilson is on the other sideline, but that's how it's been tonight. Jamal Adams returns the favor to the Packers, picking off Aaron Rodgers on an ill-advised heave into the end zone. Had plenty of time, tried to scramble, then chucked it up to take a shot. No real need to do that. Packers still own the 3-0 lead here in one of the ugliest games of the week. Who predicted this?

