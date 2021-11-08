CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Nine stops Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Oluokun registered nine tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-25 win over...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s egregious fine for Colts’ E.J. Speed needs to be rescinded

What the NFL is watching vs what the average fan is watching somehow features a considerable gap in perspective. The latest such instance came at the expense of Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed, who was fined for what the league determined to be “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the team’s Week 9 game against the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots are punishing the Cleveland Browns today and have looked superb over the past month. With a 6-4 record on the horizon and control over their playoff destiny, people are saying the same thing about them. New England took a 24-7 lead over the Browns into halftime....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Saints Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Falcons Sunday

The Saints plan to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and MCL damage. The injury happened in the second quarter of last week's 36–27 win over the Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

Saints Game Sunday: Saints vs Falcons odds and prediction for NFL Week 9 game

The New Orleans Saints took down the defending champs in the Superdome on Sunday and now they’ll welcome in another NFC South opponent in the Atlanta Falcons. I know it’s corny but the saying of “throw out the records when these teams meet up” is fitting for the Saints/Falcons matchups. Even though Atlanta has been hot garbage the past few seasons, they always bring it against New Orleans and this weekend won’t be any different.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' David Long: Totals nine stops

Long had nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Colts. Long played all 80 defensive snaps and led Tennessee in tackles while also registering two hits on the quarterback. The 25-year-old has 60 tackles (40 solo) and three passes defensed through seven games this year.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Inside the mind of Foye Oluokun

Foye Oluokun has taken on a new role in Dean Pees' defense, and he's thriving as one of the most dynamic Falcons defenders. Oluokun sat down with Tori McElhaney at the Falcons headquarters to discuss how he sees the game, and how his analytical approach to football developed. By Tori...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Wayne Gallman: Healthy scratch Sunday

Gallman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Gallman saw action in the past three games for Atlanta, totaling eight carries for 33 yards while failing to catch his lone target. He'll be a healthy scratch for Sunday, leaving Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis as the team's two available tailbacks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Injury News

Another week, another injury scare for Christian McCaffrey. The Carolina Panthers running back is arguably the best offensive player in the National Football League when he’s healthy. That’s been an issue, though, as the MVP-caliber running back has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years. McCaffrey had a massive first...
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Where in the heck was Russell Gage on Sunday?

The Atlanta Falcons were caught off guard when Calvin Ridley ended up not being able to suit up and play against the Carolina Panthers, and his subsequent announcement that he would be stepping away from football for an undisclosed period of time. You cannot blame Ridley, as his mental health...
NFL
Yardbarker

Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Early on, Sam Darnold fooled me. He had everyone fooled thinking he would be the long-term answer at the quarterback position for the Panthers. Over the last three weeks, he has shown his true self. It might be a bit harsh but that is the reality of the situation. He has to do a lot to earn the trust back of fans and rightfully so. The biggest problem for Carolina's offense has been the inability to convert 3rd downs and stay on the field. I believe that will carry over to today's game once again which will tire out the defense against some extremely talented skill players such as Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley, and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Panthers will have a chance at the end but won't have enough time to get into field goal range. The Falcons eke out a small win, dropping the Panthers to 3-5.
NFL

