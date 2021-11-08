Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Nine stops Sunday

Early on, Sam Darnold fooled me. He had everyone fooled thinking he would be the long-term answer at the quarterback position for the Panthers. Over the last three weeks, he has shown his true self. It might be a bit harsh but that is the reality of the situation. He has to do a lot to earn the trust back of fans and rightfully so. The biggest problem for Carolina's offense has been the inability to convert 3rd downs and stay on the field. I believe that will carry over to today's game once again which will tire out the defense against some extremely talented skill players such as Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley, and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Panthers will have a chance at the end but won't have enough time to get into field goal range. The Falcons eke out a small win, dropping the Panthers to 3-5.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO