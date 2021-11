It’s hard to believe that The Harder They Fall is musician/co-writer/director Jeymes Samuel’s first feature. The film is so assured in all of its bold choices that it would be easy to believe this was Samuel’s third or even tenth film. Samuel has experience with filmmaking, as he’s accompanied most of his musical releases with short films and directed short films for other musicians’ projects. But it’s astounding that this nearly 2 and a half hour epic western with camera work and music cues that out-Tarantino Tarantino as well as dueling color schemes between towns of color (bursting with purples, greens, and reds) and white towns (where even the dirt is white), is a feature debut.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO