I know what you’re thinking; I’m not talking about firing Zim, though I acknowledge that for many fans it’s a desirable outcome at this stage. The team has been lousy, and there has been no shortage of attention being spent on whether he’ll be fired and who could replace him. That’s not what I’m talking about. Nay, I’m talking about what might benefit the roster itself long term. A Chargers loss would mean the Vikings are pretty much done; that means it’s time to see what the young guys can do.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO