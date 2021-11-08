CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Princeton Gerrymandering Project says Legislative Redistricting maps ‘violate the traditional principles of keeping counties whole’

By Alastair Lee Bitsóí
Salt Lake Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposed redistricting maps from Utah lawmakers are splitting up communities in favor of gerrymandering, argued lobbyists and Democrats ahead of the first and only Legislative Redistricting Committee public hearing on Monday. Utah lawmakers released their proposed decennial redistricting maps at around 10. p.m. on Friday evening, which gave the...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ezra Blount, 9-year-old injured at Astroworld, dies

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week, has died, lawyers for his family said. Ezra was put into a medically induced coma in an attempt to save his life after he suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma as a result of what some witnesses described as a "crush" of music fans at the Nov. 5 event, which has now claimed 10 lives.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
The Associated Press

Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Wright
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy