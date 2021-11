The Cincinnati Reds seem to be looking to move salary and try to get payroll down. They opted to not pick up the option on their best pitcher in the 2021 season and instead put Wade Miley on waivers so they could save $1,000,000 on buying out his contract. They also opted to trade Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers after deciding to not pick up his option, saving them another $500,000 on the buyout on his contract. With rumors that the organization was willing to talk trades of just about any player, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly called about both Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO