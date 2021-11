U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO