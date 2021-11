Following the company's emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Washington Prime Group has appointed Mark Yale and Josh Lindimore as interim co-CEOs. Yale, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lindimore, the company's executive vice president, head of leasing, are replacing Lou Conforti. The former CEO will be moving into an advisory role and is looking toward a "new beginning" for both the company and himself, according to a news release.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO