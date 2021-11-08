5 Holiday Express Train Rides You Won’t Want to Miss in the PNW

We may still be a couple of weeks away from Thanksgiving but Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and the other winter holidays very soon. There’s always something new to enjoy when the holiday season comes to Disneyland, along with several returning favorites, but one holiday stalwart of Disneyland, It’s a Small World Holiday, won’t be opening on schedule as the attraction is recovering from some accidental flooding.

