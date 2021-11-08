CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Holiday Express Train Rides You Won’t Want to Miss in the PNW

By Patti Banner
 6 days ago
Have you ever been on a Holiday Express? Me, neither! But, what better way to meet Santa than on a train?. Several Holiday train rides are offered in Washington and Oregon. The holiday excursions are a wonderful way to celebrate with family and friends. Make plans to board one of the...

Related
WCAX

Scenic railroad won’t operate Santa Express Trains this year

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - A company that offers old-fashioned train rides along Lake Winnipesaukee and the Pemigewasset rivers says it won’t operate its annual Santa Express Trains this season because of rising COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire. The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad said in a news release Monday it...
LINCOLN, NH
gbnewsnetwork.com

Tickets Now Available for Polar Express Train Ride!

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum features a live rendition of the Hot Chocolate Dance followed by a dramatic reading of the original Polar Express™ book. Patrons then board the train for the ride to the North Pole. Once we reach the top of the world, Santa personally greets each and every child.
TRAFFIC
The Oregonian

Holiday train rides return to Oregon railroads for 2021 season

Holiday trains are back on track around the Pacific Northwest, with family-friendly excursions departing on scenic, historic railroads across the region. In Oregon, that includes trips around Mount Hood, the Pacific coast and the Willamette Valley, as well as along historic railroads in eastern Oregon and southwest Washington. Holiday train...
OREGON STATE
WTHR

Indiana State Museum adds new train ride for holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum is adding a new attraction for the holiday season. Celebration Crossing is introducing a 13,000-square-foot, 4½-minute train ride called the "Snowfall Express" that will take visitors "through a forest where Indiana’s animals past and present are preparing for winter’s first snow," according to the museum.
INDIANA STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

The Polar Express Train Ride at Galveston Railroad Museum

All aboard for a magical experience on the Polar Express in Galveston. The family favorite returns for the 2021 holiday season, inviting kiddos to jump on a real Polar Express for a train ride to visit Santa. Meet characters from the film, dine on hot chocolate and cookies and enjoy the ride.
GALVESTON, TX
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Hotel and Ticket Deals You DON’T Want to Miss in Disney World for November!

Can you believe we’re almost at the end of 2022 already?! We’re officially in full holiday swing in Disney World, as the parks dive into the festivals, entertainment, parties, and more. And, since we know you’re planning your upcoming trips, we’ve continued to give you a look at the best...
TRAVEL
fox35orlando.com

Holidays at Walt Disney World: Food and drinks you can’t miss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Foodies, get ready! The holidays are upon us and with that, some delicious treats are coming to Walt Disney World Resort. Holiday festivities will officially begin at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 12., coinciding with the resort’s 50th anniversary, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ The milestone celebration began on Oct. 1 and will go on for 18 months. Part of the fun includes Disney’s holiday season.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
visitdallas.com

7 Family-Friendly Holiday Events You Can't Miss This Year

There's finally a chill in the air, and spooky season is behind us. But even with the shorter late fall and winter days to come, Dallas has opportunities galore to get into the holiday spirit. No matter the age, the whole family will appreciate the following events combining the best sights, sounds, tastes and smells of this special time of year.
RELATIONSHIPS
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Alert: Polar Express Train Ride returns on Friday in Spencer!

A year after being cancelled due to COVID, the Polar Express Train Ride is back at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer! The experience brings the treasured children’s Christmas story to life with a 70-minute train ride through the grounds of the N.C. Transportation Museum, featuring two stage performances, hot chocolate and cookies, and a host of family fun. The rides start this Friday and Saturday, with departure times starting at 4 p.m. and leaving as late as 8:30 p.m.
SPENCER, NC
CinemaBlend

A Popular Disneyland Holiday Attraction Won’t Open On Time And You Can Thank Flooding

We may still be a couple of weeks away from Thanksgiving but Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and the other winter holidays very soon. There’s always something new to enjoy when the holiday season comes to Disneyland, along with several returning favorites, but one holiday stalwart of Disneyland, It’s a Small World Holiday, won’t be opening on schedule as the attraction is recovering from some accidental flooding.
TRAVEL
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Santa & Holiday Train Ride Excursions to Take This Season

All aboard! As the holiday season rolls in so does a long list of Santa-themed train ride excursions packed with fun for the whole family. From meeting Santa to visiting the North Pole, gifts for children, hot chocolate and plenty of Polar Express realness, we love this holiday activity for so many reasons.
BUFFALO, NY
allears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The One Meet and Greet You DON’T Want to Miss at Universal Orlando!

The holidays have officially arrived at Universal Orlando!. While we’ve been checking out the holiday treats, decorations, and character outfits at Disney World, Universal has been prepping for the holidays, and we’re excited to check it out! A highlight around the holidays each year at Universal Orlando is celebrating Grinchmas and this year is no different!
ORLANDO, FL
austinmonthly.com

Upcoming Foodie Events You Don’t Want to Miss

With a multitude of taste-worthy cocktail options, delightful sparkling wines, and exceptional BBQ dishes crafted by renowned chefs, you’re sure to find a favorite dish at the annual Austin Food & Wine Festival. In addition to the vast assortment of wine, beer, and cocktail choices, the event offers evenings filled with live musical performances. Nov. 5-7. Find tickets here. 900 W. Riverside Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
102.7 KORD

Super Cute Packwood Airbnb Is A Perfect Winter Getaway [PHOTOS]

It's almost like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. You know the story. An upwardly mobile young female executive from the big city is forced to go to the small town and discovers the hunky man cutting firewood. At first, they argue about everything, and then in the course...
YOGA
Woonsocket Call

Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s Polar Express train ride returns after a year away due to pandemic

WOONSOCKET – As the cold weather arrives, municipal holiday traditions return. Tickets are on sale now for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s Polar Express Train Ride after a year of absence due to COVID-19. According to Head of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council who plays the train’s conductor Bob Billington, this year’s event introduces a new pre-luding show scripted by Warner Brothers, put together and performed by The Voice’s Emily Luther, Mount Saint Charles Academy Creative Director John Guevremont, and some of the academy’s students.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CBS Boston

NH’s Signature ‘Santa Express’ Trains Won’t Operate This Year Due To COVID Concerns

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s signature “Santa Express” trains won’t be running this Christmas season due to COVID concerns. The Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad announced Monday that due to rising COVID numbers in New Hampshire and “out of an abundance of caution,” tickets to the annual Santa Express will not be sold. The railroad hopes to return for the 2022 holiday season. “The railroad had planned to make Santa Express Train tickets available in early November, but due to Covid-19 positivity rates trending upward, we felt it best to hold off on ticket sales due to the surrounding uncertainty,” railroad manager Benjamin Clark said. “Regrettably, after reviewing the data in our region, we felt it was the proper decision to make at this time.”
TRAFFIC
