Lincolnton, NC

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle and overturning in Lincolnton, troopers say

By Walter Hermann
 6 days ago

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a vehicle was killed after losing control and overturning on a road in Lincoln County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding an accident around 8 a.m. Saturday near Buffalo Shoals Road and Beal Road. Lincolnton resident Michael Walker, 60, was found outside his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Walker lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and then overturned multiple times before colliding with a utility pole.

Troopers said Walker was not wearing a seatbelt and they believe the accident occurred Friday night, despite it being first discovered Saturday morning.

