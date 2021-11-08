CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to teach a baby sign language with one easy method

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning how to decipher what a baby’s cry means can be a daunting and frustrating task. Does the cry mean it’s time for a diaper change or is the baby hungry? Babies understand words before they are able to communicate with parents verbally. Between the ages of 12 and 18 months,...

uconn.edu

To Young Brains, Language Is Language, Whether Signed or Spoken

Baby brains are hungry for language. New parents are urged to talk to their babies to help their minds develop properly. Now, a group of UConn researchers have shown that “talking” doesn’t just mean speech—sign language exposure is equally as nourishing. “We find early exposure to language, whether signed or...
HEALTH
northeastohioparent.com

The Importance of Knowing Sign Language for Everyone

Storytelling is featured in every language. American Sign Language, or ASL, is the art of storytelling in deaf culture. ASL is a visual language that is expressed by movements and motions of the hands. Maria O’Neil Ruddock and Sandra Hatibovic of the Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing explain the significance of ASL and how to formulate a discussion around ASL with your children.
