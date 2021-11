MORGANTOWN — On Saturday, just before many prepared to turn the clocks back an hour, the West Virginia offense went backward a few weeks. And more than a few yards. After two straight encouraging performances in wins over TCU and Iowa State, the WVU offense, which was much maligned during an inconsistent 2-4 start, fell flat on its face and back into some disturbing trends as visiting No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated the handcuffed Mountaineers 24-3. A crowd of 50,109 looked on during a game in which WVU quarterback Major Harris had his No. 9 retired.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO