LeBron James dressed up as Freddy Krueger to celebrate Halloween this year. When it comes to Halloween, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James does not mess around. James went with a classic horror movie villain for his Halloween costume. He dressed up as the absolutely terrifying Freddy Krueger from The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. James had the the hat, the striped sweater, the burnt face prosthetics and of course, the bladed glove with four razor blades attached to it. He went all out on this costume and the result is total nightmare fuel.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO