Monday forecast: Below average temps; big warmup later this week
Look for below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday before a big warmup arrives on Thursday.
Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees below normal downtown Monday but by Thursday forecasters are calling for them to rise to 10 degrees above normal.
Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range, with some valley locations unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The summer like temperatures later this week are expected to continue through Saturday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
