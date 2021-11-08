With vaccine mandates under fire, FL reaches a target: 60 percent of residents are fully vaccinated

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

While the GOP-led Florida Legislature has scheduled a special session next week to prohibit vaccine mandates related to businesses and schools, Florida has reached a threshold: 60 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.

The figure, 60.1 percent, showed up over the weekend.

Florida now joins 21 other states and the District of Columbia that have reached the 60 percent target for fully-vaccinated residents in their states. The national average is 58.4 percent.

Five states are already at 70 percent or higher — Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts, which are smaller states.

Of the largest states in the country, New York is at 67.2 percent and California at 61.8 percent.

Elsewhere, 29 states are still below 60 percent in vaccination rates, and 10 states are below 50 percent: Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia, the lowest vaccinate rate, at 41.1 percent.

Here is the list of vaccination rates for each state and the District of Columbia, from data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State People Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence Percent of Total Pop Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence Vermont 447,124 71.7 Rhode Island 755,703 71.3 Connecticut 2,533,601 71.1 Maine 954,301 71 Massachusetts 4,826,732 70 New York State 13,068,365 67.2 New Jersey 5,929,982 66.8 Maryland 4,009,204 66.3 Washington 4,863,145 63.9 Virginia 5,423,258 63.5 New Hampshire 860,830 63.3 Oregon 2,666,106 63.2 District of Columbia 445,095 63.1 New Mexico 1,310,545 62.5 Colorado 3,573,208 62 California 24,408,625 61.8 Minnesota 3,471,790 61.6 Pennsylvania 7,819,038 61.1 Illinois 7,719,338 60.9 Delaware 585,901 60.2 Florida 12,904,395 60.1 Hawaii 851,175 60.1 Wisconsin 3,415,322 58.7 Nebraska 1,093,174 56.5 Iowa 1,761,869 55.8 Utah 1,734,414 54.1 Michigan 5,371,650 53.8 Texas 15,565,536 53.7 Kansas 1,561,245 53.6 Arizona 3,894,266 53.5 Nevada 1,644,160 53.4 South Dakota 471,405 53.3 North Carolina 5,579,160 53.2 Alaska 387,489 53 Ohio 6,096,447 52.2 Kentucky 2,282,061 51.1 Montana 543,478 50.9 Oklahoma 1,997,888 50.5 South Carolina 2,593,961 50.4 Indiana 3,370,358 50.1 Missouri 3,073,465 50.1 Georgia 5,161,287 48.6 Arkansas 1,460,131 48.4 Tennessee 3,276,561 48 Louisiana 2,230,319 48 North Dakota 365,140 47.9 Mississippi 1,369,586 46 Alabama 2,211,121 45.1 Wyoming 256,745 44.4 Idaho 791,498 44.3 West Virginia 736,505 41.1

