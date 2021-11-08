With vaccine mandates under fire, FL reaches a target: 60 percent of residents are fully vaccinated
While the GOP-led Florida Legislature has scheduled a special session next week to prohibit vaccine mandates related to businesses and schools, Florida has reached a threshold: 60 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.
The figure, 60.1 percent, showed up over the weekend.
Florida now joins 21 other states and the District of Columbia that have reached the 60 percent target for fully-vaccinated residents in their states. The national average is 58.4 percent.
Five states are already at 70 percent or higher — Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts, which are smaller states.
Of the largest states in the country, New York is at 67.2 percent and California at 61.8 percent.
Elsewhere, 29 states are still below 60 percent in vaccination rates, and 10 states are below 50 percent: Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia, the lowest vaccinate rate, at 41.1 percent.
Here is the list of vaccination rates for each state and the District of Columbia, from data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
|State
|People Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence
|Percent of Total Pop Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence
|Vermont
|447,124
|71.7
|Rhode Island
|755,703
|71.3
|Connecticut
|2,533,601
|71.1
|Maine
|954,301
|71
|Massachusetts
|4,826,732
|70
|New York State
|13,068,365
|67.2
|New Jersey
|5,929,982
|66.8
|Maryland
|4,009,204
|66.3
|Washington
|4,863,145
|63.9
|Virginia
|5,423,258
|63.5
|New Hampshire
|860,830
|63.3
|Oregon
|2,666,106
|63.2
|District of Columbia
|445,095
|63.1
|New Mexico
|1,310,545
|62.5
|Colorado
|3,573,208
|62
|California
|24,408,625
|61.8
|Minnesota
|3,471,790
|61.6
|Pennsylvania
|7,819,038
|61.1
|Illinois
|7,719,338
|60.9
|Delaware
|585,901
|60.2
|Florida
|12,904,395
|60.1
|Hawaii
|851,175
|60.1
|Wisconsin
|3,415,322
|58.7
|Nebraska
|1,093,174
|56.5
|Iowa
|1,761,869
|55.8
|Utah
|1,734,414
|54.1
|Michigan
|5,371,650
|53.8
|Texas
|15,565,536
|53.7
|Kansas
|1,561,245
|53.6
|Arizona
|3,894,266
|53.5
|Nevada
|1,644,160
|53.4
|South Dakota
|471,405
|53.3
|North Carolina
|5,579,160
|53.2
|Alaska
|387,489
|53
|Ohio
|6,096,447
|52.2
|Kentucky
|2,282,061
|51.1
|Montana
|543,478
|50.9
|Oklahoma
|1,997,888
|50.5
|South Carolina
|2,593,961
|50.4
|Indiana
|3,370,358
|50.1
|Missouri
|3,073,465
|50.1
|Georgia
|5,161,287
|48.6
|Arkansas
|1,460,131
|48.4
|Tennessee
|3,276,561
|48
|Louisiana
|2,230,319
|48
|North Dakota
|365,140
|47.9
|Mississippi
|1,369,586
|46
|Alabama
|2,211,121
|45.1
|Wyoming
|256,745
|44.4
|Idaho
|791,498
|44.3
|West Virginia
|736,505
|41.1
