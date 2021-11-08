CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine signs fireworks bill, sets holidays they can be set off

By Daniel Griffin
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that now allows residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays.

Amended Substitute House Bill 172 — referred to as the fireworks bill — replaces Senate Bill 113, which passed the General Assembly earlier this year only to be vetoed by DeWine. The General Assembly approved the current bill last week.

The law closes a long-exploited loophole that formerly allowed residents to purchase fireworks in the state but not set them off. The bill also allows local communities to restrict or ban the use of fireworks.

“Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed,” DeWine said in a statement announcing the signing. “Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation.”

TO READ THE FULL FIREWORKS BILL, CLICK HERE Download

In addition to allowing the sale of consumer-grade fireworks in the state, the bill also establishes the following days when the fireworks can be set off. They are:

  • New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
  • Chinese New Year’s Day
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Memorial Day weekend
  • Juneteenth
  • Fourth of July and the day before and after, as well as the first weekend both before and after
  • Labor Day weekend
  • Diwali

“For example, the bill I signed (HB 172) limits the discharge of fireworks to the more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate, while recognizing our numerous culturally diverse holidays,” DeWine said in his statement.

Ohio lawmakers pass bill to allow fireworks to be set off on certain holidays

The bill also establishes showroom size for fireworks retailers (7,500 square feet) and a 4 percent fee on fireworks sales to go toward firefighter training.

The law is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

