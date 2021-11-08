CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Eyes Market By Type (Moulded Prosthesis, Cosmetic Shell) and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) - Forecast 2021-2031

 7 days ago

250 Pages Artificial Eyes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Recent developments in the field of artificial eyes are expected to trigger an evolution, with continuous redesigns and redevelopments for achieving excellent satisfaction levels and outcomes for patients. Advancements in the artificial eyes have primarily...

houstonmirror.com

Cryolite Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cryolite Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cryolite over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Cryolite (with the chemical name sodium hexafluoroaluminate) is...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Automotive Adhesive Market is Expected to Lead the Market with an Exponential Growth Rate of 6.1% by 2027

Automotive adhesive Market was estimated at USD 6,209 Million in 2019 and predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during forecast period. GMI research observed that the global automotive adhesive market surpasses the demand as it minimized harmful vehicular emissions and vehicular weight and enhanced fuel efficiency. Introduction of the Automotive...
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Corporate Wellness Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Virgin Pulse, Vitality, FitBliss

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 110 pages on title 'Global Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2026' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China and important players such as Virgin Pulse, ComPsych Corporation, Vitality, Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness, Interactive Health, BurnAlong, FitBliss, IncentFit, Training Amigo.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Engine Market Size is Projected to Grow to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9%

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component(Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System), Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Engine Market size is projected to grow from USD 60.8 billion in 2021 to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand of commercial aviation, growing aerospace industry and increasing investment in defense aviation industry and others.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India Likely to Enjoy a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 50 pages on title 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India (2021-2026) 'with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes India and important players such as Aindra Systems Private Limited, Advenio Tecnosys Private Limited, Artivatic Data Labs Private Limited, Niramai Health Analytix Private Limited, Predible Health Private Limited, Qure.Ai Technologies Private Limited, Sigtuple Technologies Private Limited, Tricog Health Services Private Limited, IBM India Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

South Asia & Oceania Accounted for around 33% Share of the Global Compact Tractors Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Mechanical Compact Tractors Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Mechanical Compact Tractors to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

North America Maintains Hold on the Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market with More than Half of the Total Revenue Share by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

North America to Prevail as Dominant Region in Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pharma Blisters Packaging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pharma Blisters Packaging.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Gloves Market Explosive Growth, Size (volume & value), Business Development and Updated Trends by 2031

Global Industrial Gloves Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 9% is relied upon to be recorded for the Industrial Gloves market by 2030, referring to industry players.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Next 10 Years To See A Running Trend For Organic Expansion Of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (US$ XX Million)

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market Share is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2028. With the WHO at the helm of universal health coverage, all the communities across the globe are eligible to use curative, preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative health services of proper quality. In other words, qualitative healthcare would soon be the norm throughout.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Tele-ICU Services Market By Component Type (Hardware, Software) and By Service Type (Intensivist, Co-Managed, Open) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Tele-ICU Services Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global demand for tele-ICU services experienced an incredible rise in the ongoing pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. The market players in 2021 are making huge investments in research and developments to ensure better and mobile services to the patients.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mortuary Equipment Market By Usage (Manual, Automated) and By End-user (Research Organizations, Medical Educational Institutions, Forensic lLbs) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Mortuary Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Mortuary or morgue is a department associated with the hospitals where dead bodies are stored in under hygienic conditions for examination before the burial, or removal for autopsy and other. Mortuary equipment are required for shifting, storing and dissecting dead bodies for academic and legal purposes. Different types of mortuary equipment such as trolleys, cadaver trays, dissecting tables, embalming workstations and racking systems are available in the market for various applications.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market By Type (Anencephaly, Colpocephaly, Holoprosencepy) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The increasing screening and provisions for a compulsory and free screening of newborns under the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid is a prime driver of the global cephalic disorder treatment market. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Affordable Care Act) requires most health plans to cover the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) of 31 core and 26 secondary newborn screening (NBS) tests with no coinsurance or copayments.
RETAIL
houstonmirror.com

Tongkat Ali Extract Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional) and By End use Application (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Sports Nutrition Drinks) - Forecast 2021-2031

Global Tongkat Ali extract market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in the demand for functional food. Tongkat Ali extract is also known as Eurycoma longifolia, or longjack, which is a flowering plant, and is widely popular in various geographies including South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, amongst others.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Octenylsuccinate Market By Type (Food Grade Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Cosmetic Grade Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate) and By Application (Cosmetics Products, Personal Care Products, Skin Care Products) - Forecast 2021-2031

Cosmetics industry is one the rise since last decade due to increased demand for cosmetic products. Furthermore, consciousness towards skin care has also boosted skin care product market. Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is the aluminium salt of the reaction product of anhydride octenylsuccinate with starch. It is widely being used in cosmetics and skincare industry due to which demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is increasing over the industry forecast period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
houstonmirror.com

Marijuana Sensors Market By Type (Breathalyzer, and Saliva Detector) and By Application (Direct and Indirect Sales) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Marijuana Sensors Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. With growing legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes in North America and...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Wireline Logging Services Market By Process (Open Hole Type, Cased Hole Type) and By Type (Electric Line Type, Slickline Type, Braided Line Type) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Wireline Logging Services Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Wireline logging is a process in which electrical instrument is used to measure...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market By Usability (Disposable High Concentration Respiratory Masks, Reusable High Concentration Respiratory Masks) and By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages High Concentration Respiratory Masks Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. High concentration respiratory masks are used for administration of oxygen. These are used for continence and critical care patients to provide them high concentration oxygen therapy. Emergency respiration can also be given for various breathing and cardiac ailments. High concentration respiratory masks contain a reservoir bag which has adequate amount of oxygen in it and the concentration of oxygen to be delivered consistently depends on the patient's tidal volume and breathing rate.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market By Type (Dry Etching Equipment, Wet Etching Equipment) and By Application (Logic and Memory, Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), Power Device) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The global semiconductor demand and fabrication of wafers have registered attractive growth over...
MARKETS

