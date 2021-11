Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership issued the following announcement on November 5. Join us at the Ocala Downtown Market on November 7th, 2021. 10:00am - 4:00pm. Be a better you! Come learn more about how to live a healthy lifestyle. We will have lots of vendors for you to learn from! There will be samples of HEALTHY FOOD, WELLNESS THERAPIES, AND NATURAL PRODUCTS.

