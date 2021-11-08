CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Survey reveals how brutal the market can be for first-time homebuyers

By Tampa Publishing Company
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYyew_0cqPC5Ys00
Bidding wars, cash offers and low inventory have all led to a market that makes it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to land a home, experts explained

A new survey captures in excruciating detail the ordeal faced by first-time homebuyers across the country as they deal with housing shortages.

Whether it’s missing days of work, spending free time checking listings or losing out on multiple homes, first-time homebuyers are sacrificing a lot to get their first home, according to a report from Open Door.

Almost 80 percent of first-time homebuyers missed out on two days of work during their search for a home, while 39 percent had trouble coming up with enough money for a down payment for a house. Almost all homebuyers had lost out on a home on which they’d bid, with some buyers putting in offers on ten or more homes, the survey showed. At least 37 percent of homebuyers said they had been outbid by other buyers.

The report surveyed over 1,000 first-time homebuyers in the United States.

Bidding wars, cash offers and low inventory have all led to a market that makes it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to land a home, experts explained. Rising home prices also make it less affordable for many, forcing buyers into townhomes, condos or farther away from city areas.

“It’s a struggle when you have high property values for someone to get a home,” said Doug Leever, mortgage sales manager with Tropical Financial Credit Union in Miramar, Florida. “A lot of first-time homebuyers want to get into a home like their parents did, but because of the values out there, its hard.”

And higher home values can mean higher property taxes, something that first-time homebuyers should remember to budget for.

“A first-time Florida homebuyer should not look at the previous owner’s assessment and annual tax liability as a measure of what they can expect, especially in this market,” said Daniel Hudson, a partner with Berger Singerman, a business law firm in Fort Lauderdale.

Filing a homestead exemption could help them save money, he added.

A big issue for first-time buyers is that they aren’t experienced with what they need to look for in a home and how the process works, especially in this real estate market. With houses being snapped off the market in record time, buyers don’t have the luxury of counter offers, something first-time homebuyers don’t understand when they get into the market.

“They are more hesitant to make offers,” said broker Patty Da Silver with Green Realty Properties in Copper City, Florida. “And in this market you need to make your best and highest offer up front.”

Stephanie Barner, 33, said she looked at seven homes and lost out on one offer before she landed her two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Tamarac, Florida. The process was stressful, though she found some relief with a realtor who helped with the search: Barner squeezed in showings on her day off and spent her extra time checking listings on various apps during the day.

For her home, she offered about $5,000 over asking, for a final price of $245,000, and chose a home that had good structure, but needed small updates on the interior.

“I was really nervous at first because I didn’t know what to look for in a home,” Barner said, but adds advice for newbies like her: “Just don’t get discouraged.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

‘Granny flats’ are rising in popularity amid the pandemic, study says

It was a familiar request. The woman on the phone, who was 87, was looking to buy a place for her and her daughter. The plan was simple: Her adult daughter would live in a single-family home, and she would be in an accessory dwelling unit — a small, standalone housing unit on the same property that can be used as everything from a yoga studio to a home office to an independent apartment.
REAL ESTATE
Tampa Bay Times

Midtown Tampa just landed two billion-dollar tenants. Here’s how.

For a developer, having a billion-dollar public company move its global headquarters to your new office building is kind of the dream. Landing a second one a month later seems almost impossible. Yet that was always the goal for Midtown Tampa, said Nick Haines, CEO of the Bromley Companies, the lead developer on the $500 million mixed-use project just south of Interstate 75 near N Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police investigating stabbing and accidental shooting of 14-year-old

TAMPA — Tampa police are investigating a domestic-related incident that resulted in a stabbing and the shooting of a 14-year-old boy. Police responded to the 8500 block of North Alaska Street in Tampa at 5:40 p.m. Sunday after learning of a domestic dispute, according to a media release. An adult male and female were arguing when the woman stabbed the man several times.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hudson
realtybiznews.com

Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home Going Into 2022?

Are you trying to decide if now is a good time to put in the effort and money to buy a home? There are many questions that you should answer before making that decision. The financial question is only one of several that you want to start with. What about your personal life? Do you have kids that should be in a better school district and need a backyard to romp around in? Do you want your kids to have a dog that needs that same backyard? Do you need a home office to make working from home much more practical? What about a garage to park the car during the winter months and to enjoy hobbies such as woodworking?
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Homebuyer#Mortgage
bostonagentmagazine.com

Home values hit new highs as pandemic leaves many homeowners equity rich

The pandemic brought historically low inventory and sky-high home prices, but it also brought good news for homeowners, making them equity rich, as many owe far less than what their homes are worth. A recent report from ATTOM Data Solutions found 39.5% of homes with mortgages in the U.S. were...
REAL ESTATE
Herald-Palladium

Southwest Michigan homebuyers are adapting to a tight market

The Southwest Michigan housing market has been booming for the past 18 months. It’s something homeowners and Realtors have noticed since May 2020, when the industry returned from pandemic-related restrictions. Since then, a handful of trends have begun to emerge in what it takes to buy a home in Southwest Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Motley Fool

Buying a House in 2022? Consider These 4 Factors

The market will likely be closer to normal next year, but buying a house won't come without challenges. Low inventory and rising mortgage rates may make buying more difficult for some. Preparing for these challenges now can help ease the homebuying process when the time comes. If buying a house...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Motley Fool

Is the Housing Market Really as Strong as It Seems?

Expert analyst Ivy Zelman believes the market is actually oversupplied and at risk for a correction. She believes low interest rates have inflated demand, creating a false reality of a housing shortage. On paper, the housing market has never looked more solid. Single-family homes across the country are in high...
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy