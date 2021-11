Michael Korsh of Minnesota is a commercial real estate and construction expert, executive, and entrepreneur with more than a quarter-century of experience. Having graduated with honors from Drake University, Michael began his professional life as a property manager. Over the years, he has developed a reputation for his expertise in property and asset management, development, and real estate finance. As of now, he is responsible for the successful financing, development, and sale of more than 4 million square feet of commercial real estate and over $400 million in other real estate projects.

