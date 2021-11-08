CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Accenture, Deloitte, Centric Consulting

Global Artificial Intelligence Advisory Service Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies,...

Digital Games Market Is Likely to Enjoy a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 91 pages on title 'Global Digital Games Market (2021-2025)' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes Digital Games and important players such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.
Europe Cybersecurity Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Raytheon, Symantec, Fortinet

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 90 pages on title 'Europe Cybersecurity Market (2021-2026) 'with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes Europe and important players such as BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Symantec.
Corporate Wellness Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Virgin Pulse, Vitality, FitBliss

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 110 pages on title 'Global Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2026' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The study covers key regions that includes North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China and important players such as Virgin Pulse, ComPsych Corporation, Vitality, Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness, Interactive Health, BurnAlong, FitBliss, IncentFit, Training Amigo.
Hard Assets Equipment Auction Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

HTF MI Published Latest Global Hard Assets Equipment Auction Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Hard Assets Equipment Auction Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Hard Assets Equipment Auction Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Electrical Digital Twin Market worth $1.3 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Electrical Digital Twin Market by Twin Type (Gas & Steam Power Plant, Wind Farm, Digital Grid, Others), Usage Type (Product, Process, System), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), End User, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Electrical Digital Twin Market size will grow to USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
Molecular Diagnostics Market worth $31.8 billion by 2026 - Growth Trends and The Largest Revenue Generating Region

According to the new market research report "Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2026 from USD 17.8 billion in 2021, at a 12.3% CAGR.
Attendance Tracking Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Attendance Tracking Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Attendance Tracking Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Attendance Tracking Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Restaurant POS Software Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | ShopKeep, ChowNow, Squirrel

HTF MI Published Latest Global Restaurant POS Software Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Restaurant POS Software Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Restaurant POS Software Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Contract Logistics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- GEODIS, Panalpina, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI Published Latest Global Contract Logistics Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Contract Logistics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Contract Logistics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Hydraulic Fluid Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fluid Market by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), End-use Industry (Construction, Metal & Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Cement Production), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The hydraulic fluid market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.7 billion in 2020.
Construction Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Aconex, Procore, RedTeam

HTF MI Published Latest Global Construction Management Software Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Construction Management Software Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Construction Management Software Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
The Automotive Adhesive Market is Expected to Lead the Market with an Exponential Growth Rate of 6.1% by 2027

Automotive adhesive Market was estimated at USD 6,209 Million in 2019 and predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during forecast period. GMI research observed that the global automotive adhesive market surpasses the demand as it minimized harmful vehicular emissions and vehicular weight and enhanced fuel efficiency. Introduction of the Automotive...
Connected Car Market Envisage Growing with Remarkable Growth and is Expected to Reach at 266 billion till 2027

Connected Car Market is predicted to grow at 25.6% CAGR during the forecast period and anticipated to reach at USD 266 Billion by 2027. GMI Research speculates the market trends and dynamics of the connected cars and encounters the customers are focusing on the in-vehicle connectivity solutions for comfort, which increase the demand of the connected car.
North America Maintains Hold on the Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market with More than Half of the Total Revenue Share by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing.
North America to Prevail as Dominant Region in Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pharma Blisters Packaging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pharma Blisters Packaging.
Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
The Cutaneous And Systemic Leishmaniasis Market To Steal The Growth Show (US$ XX Million) Through Innovation Between 2028

The Cutaneous And Systemic Leishmaniasis Market Share is expected to be worth US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2028. With value-based reimbursement systems taking the center stage, patient engagement technology is expected to be adopted all across. The pricing analysis takes into consideration licensing fees, implementation fees, annual license maintenance fees, up-gradation and integration fees, and consulting fees.
Industrial Gloves Market Explosive Growth, Size (volume & value), Business Development and Updated Trends by 2031

Global Industrial Gloves Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 9% is relied upon to be recorded for the Industrial Gloves market by 2030, referring to industry players.
The Next 10 Years To See A Running Trend For Organic Expansion Of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (US$ XX Million)

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market Share is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2028. With the WHO at the helm of universal health coverage, all the communities across the globe are eligible to use curative, preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative health services of proper quality. In other words, qualitative healthcare would soon be the norm throughout.
