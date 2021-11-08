CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Women Die in Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Saturday

By Dan Alexander
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two women from New Jersey died after being ejected from their vehicles in two separate crashes Saturday on the Garden State Parkway. A Jeep driven by Melissa M. Craden, 51, of Scotch Plains, overturned when it was sideswiped on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge by a Chevrolet Impala around...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Woman dies in hit-and-run traffic crash Saturday

A woman is now dead after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run traffic crash Saturday evening in Moline. Police responded to the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle, where they located a 43-year-old female victim. Moline Fire...
MOLINE, IL
theprincegeorgejournal.com

I-95 crash leaves two women, one dog dead

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- An investigation is ongoing after a Nov. 7 car crash involving a wrong way vehicle on I-95 around the 45 mile marker left two women and one dog dead. An investigation by Virginia State Police, soon after the crash, showed Kimberly A. Sawicki of Florida wasn’t wearing a seatbelt while driving a Toyota Yaris south in the northbound left lane of I-95 before striking a Honda CRV heading north. Sawicki died of injuries at the scene.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Emporia men die following Saturday crash on Low Ground Road.

According Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, two Emporia men, died following a late Saturday morning motor vehicle crash on Low Ground Road in Greensville County. State Troopers responded to the call at 11:59 a.m. Troopers discovered two Emporia men, Gregory Lorwell Taylor, 51, and Tyrone Kindred, 68,...
VIRGINIA STATE
L'Observateur

Two Separate Crashes Leave Two People Dead

Lincoln Parish – Yesterday, shortly before 6:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 822. This crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Robert Martin from Ruston. The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Yamaha Cobra motorcycle, driven by Martin, was traveling northbound on...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Jeep#Scotch Plains#State Police
Central Illinois Proud

Crash Saturday night leaves one person dead, two in the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Saturday night. At 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Sheridan Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver from one of the vehicles, a...
PEORIA, IL
Idaho Statesman

One person dies and two are injured in a Saturday crash east of Caldwell

One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon east of Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police. A Middleton juvenile was driving a pickup and towing a utility trailer east on Highway 20 near Madison Road about 2:08 p.m. when the truck crossed over the center line, according to a news release. The pickup struck another pickup, traveling west and driven by a 55-year-old Nampa woman.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Two separate crashes send three to local hospitals

IDAHO FALLS — Two separate crashes Tuesday morning sent at least three people to the hospital. The first crash happened around 8:09 a.m. at the intersection of East Ririe Highway and North 45th East between a car and a minivan. First responders rushed to the scene. Idaho Falls Fire Department...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Journal

Two killed in separate crashes Wednesday morning

A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:21 a.m., Timothy J. Womack, 27, of Park Hills, was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima west when he pulled into the path of a 2016 Dodge 2500 driven by Dustin Cain, 41, of Arnold, on southbound US 67.
MISSOURI STATE
Mercury News

Two who died in separate Pleasanton crashes identified

A man and woman who died in separate crashes about seven hours apart last week in Pleasanton were identified publicly Tuesday by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. Jon Reiman, 60, of Dublin died at the scene after sideswiping a big rig on southbound Interstate 680 near the I-580 interchange, the California Highway Patrol said. That crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 5.
PLEASANTON, CA
ABC 15 News

Two teenagers killed in Saturday crash in Glendale

Two teenagers — a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman — were killed in a crash Saturday night in Glendale. Police said Joseph Daniel Saiz, 19, was driving a Ford Mustang with Elana Keltner Crawford, 18, in the passenger seat eastbound on Bell Road. Police said Saiz was "driving at a high rate of speed without headlights on," according to a news release.
GLENDALE, AZ
98.3 The Snake

Two Women Die in Four-vehicle Crash Near New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say two people died following a multi-vehicle crash when one of the vehicles crossed the interstate median into oncoming traffic near New Plymouth Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 25-year-old Parma woman was killed in the initial crash and a 79-year-old Council woman died later at an area hospital. ISP said the Council woman had been headed east on Interstate 84 at just before 4 p.m. in a 2018 Ford Explorer when, for unknown reasons, crossed the median into westbound traffic. Two vehicles headed west collided attempting to avoid the Ford. The Ford went another mile in the westbound lanes before hitting a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage head-on, killing the Parma woman. The Council woman was flown to a nearby hospital where she died during the night. ISP said everyone had been wearing their seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.
IDAHO STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend women dies in crash near Walkerton

WALKERTON — A Monday afternoon collision on State Road 23, just north of Walkerton, left one woman dead and another driver seriously injured. Investigators say Edward Truty, an 18-year-old from Knox, was driving south on SR 23 near Walnut Road in a Chevy Malibu his car collied with a Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 33-year-old Misty Chaney-Courtney of South Bend.
WALKERTON, IN
Portland Tribune

Two die in French Prairie area crash

A three-vehicle accident on Highway 219 near Champoeg Road claimed the lives of two people, OSP reports. Oregon State Police responded to a fatal three-vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 30, in the vicinity of Highway 219 and Champoeg Road. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene at about 4:41 p.m....
OREGON STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy