LOGAN — When asked what it was like coming down the Smith Spectrum tunnel for the first time as Utah State’s new head coach, Ryan Odom stated: “It’s humbling. “There’s a lot of folks in this profession that would love to be in my position, coaching at Utah State,” Odom said following USU’s 81-51 exhibition game victory over Montana Western on Oct. 27. “A lot of guys that have worked really hard in this profession to earn a right to have an opportunity like this. So, yeah, it’s absolutely humbling.”

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO