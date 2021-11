With light spilling in through the south-facing windows and folk melodies spinning on a vintage turntable, the Indy Reads bookstore (1066 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1496) is once again open for business. The cozy corner space (formerly the Fountain Square Branch Library) is a peaceful reprieve in the otherwise bustling district on the outskirts of downtown. Cat Cardwell, the bookstore’s program director, says it was a great feeling to finally pull the paper off the windows and see the sun streaming in as she readied the shop for opening day last week.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO